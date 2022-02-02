SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Training center designed to help small businesses thrive will open this month

Palmetto Career Advancement in Summerville will offer resources to entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Palmetto Career Advancement is a non-profit training center. It will provide training,...
Palmetto Career Advancement is a non-profit training center. It will provide training, seminars, and classes to small business owners, and those looking to start a business. Classes will either be free or offered at a nominal cost. Courses will focus on marketing, finance, business planning and other professional development services.
By Ann McGill
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new resource center for business owners, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs opens soon in Summerville.

Palmetto Career Advancement is a non-profit training center. It will provide training, seminars, and classes to small business owners, and those looking to start a business. Classes will either be free or offered at a nominal cost. Courses will focus on marketing, finance, business planning and other professional development services.

Palmetto Career Advancement will host a grand opening February 15-17. It is located at 500 Oakbrook Lane in Summerville. You may call 843-695-7973 for more information.

Working Wednesdays will talk with the founder and executive director. Janell Geddis has been an instructor at Trident Technical College for eight years. She leads interpersonal skills training courses in the business department for corporate leadership teams at Charleston Water System and Santee Cooper.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 12th earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant