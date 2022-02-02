Working Wednesdays: Training center designed to help small businesses thrive will open this month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new resource center for business owners, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs opens soon in Summerville.

Palmetto Career Advancement is a non-profit training center. It will provide training, seminars, and classes to small business owners, and those looking to start a business. Classes will either be free or offered at a nominal cost. Courses will focus on marketing, finance, business planning and other professional development services.

Palmetto Career Advancement will host a grand opening February 15-17. It is located at 500 Oakbrook Lane in Summerville. You may call 843-695-7973 for more information.

Working Wednesdays will talk with the founder and executive director. Janell Geddis has been an instructor at Trident Technical College for eight years. She leads interpersonal skills training courses in the business department for corporate leadership teams at Charleston Water System and Santee Cooper.

