Almost 3,500 Dorchester Dist. 2 employees to receive pandemic bonus

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District 2 board will award more than $5 million in bonuses for about 99% of the district’s employees by the end of February.

Those employees will receive a $1,500 bonus, which board members say is a carryover from last year’s budget.

The school board approved the bonuses Thursday morning during a special called meeting.

The district’s finance committee looked at the budget and realized because of several COVID-19-related school closures, the district had extra money in its coffers.

“So many times, especially over the last two years, we’ve had to have more bad news, serious things going on with all the issues that come with education,” board member Tanya Robinson said. “This is a moment to just smile and applaud everyone.”

The district said this is a one-time bonus, stressing it is just a small token to show how much employees in education are appreciated.

The employees should see a separate check from the district on Feb. 25.

