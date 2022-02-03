SC Lottery
Berkeley High School placed on lockdown due to police investigation in the area

Berkeley High School has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation in the area Thursday afternoon.
Berkeley High School has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation in the area Thursday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley High School has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation in the area Thursday afternoon.

The lockdown went into effect just before 4 p.m. and parents were notified students weren’t being dismissed on time, according to the Berkeley County School District.

The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating.

