Berkeley High School placed on lockdown due to police investigation in the area
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley High School has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation in the area Thursday afternoon.
The lockdown went into effect just before 4 p.m. and parents were notified students weren’t being dismissed on time, according to the Berkeley County School District.
The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating.
