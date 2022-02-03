Big swing in temperatures this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong Winter storm to our west will remain there for another day before bringing rain and a big drop in temperatures for the weekend. In the meantime, a southerly wind flow is helping to warm us up today. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance of a shower. Highs today will range from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. A slight chance of rain will continue tonight and for most of Friday before a cold front starts to near the area late in the day. Showers will increase Friday evening and continue through early Saturday morning. The cold front will push south of the area by Saturday morning bringing cooler weather for the week. Saturday looks mainly dry with peeks of sun and highs in the 50s. Clouds may return to the area Saturday night and a few showers are possible on Sunday. Computer models vary with the placement of rain near the coast on Sunday. The latest trends have shown drier weather for Sunday but still chilly with highs only in the 40s!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Late. High 74.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain Early. Cooler. High 55.

SUNDAY: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Chilly. High 48.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.