SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Big swing in temperatures this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong Winter storm to our west will remain there for another day before bringing rain and a big drop in temperatures for the weekend. In the meantime, a southerly wind flow is helping to warm us up today. We expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance of a shower. Highs today will range from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. A slight chance of rain will continue tonight and for most of Friday before a cold front starts to near the area late in the day. Showers will increase Friday evening and continue through early Saturday morning. The cold front will push south of the area by Saturday morning bringing cooler weather for the week. Saturday looks mainly dry with peeks of sun and highs in the 50s. Clouds may return to the area Saturday night and a few showers are possible on Sunday. Computer models vary with the placement of rain near the coast on Sunday. The latest trends have shown drier weather for Sunday but still chilly with highs only in the 40s!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Late. High 74.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain Early. Cooler. High 55.

SUNDAY: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Chilly. High 48.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Taste of Spring Thursday...Colder For Weekend!
VIDEO: Your Forecast
VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Midlands earthquake