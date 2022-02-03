SC Lottery
Charleston Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll, Five Nab Individual Honors

By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston is picked to finish third in the race for the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association regular season crown in a vote of the league’s nine head coaches announced CAA officials Wednesday. Juniors Trotter Harlan and Ty Good, and senior Tanner Steffy, were each named to the Preseason All-CAA Team while senior Jared Kirven and junior Joseph Mershon both garnered Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention recognition.

The Cougars advanced to the semifinal round of the 2021 CAA Championship and were the final team eliminated prior to the championship series after finishing third in the CAA South Division with a 12-12 mark. Charleston returns a total of 10 starters from last year’s squad including seniors Landon Choboy, Connor Campbell and Cam Dean.

Harlan put together a stellar sophomore season batting .291 with five home runs, 24 RBI and 40 runs scored. The junior infielder batted .330 in league play with four homers and 17 RBI. He carries a team-best 12-game hitting streak into the 2022 campaign and is the Cougars’ active leader with 22 career multi-hit games.

Good occupied nearly every role conceivable on the Cougars’ pitching staff in 2021 including Saturday starter, Friday ace, long relief stopper and closer. The 6-foot-2 right-hander finished the campaign with a 7-5 record and a 3.71 ERA in a team-high 77.2 innings of work. Good fanned a season-high 10 batters on two occasions while leading the squad with 85 punchouts.

Steffy made his presence felt consistently and often last season batting .333 with five homers, six doubles and 29 RBI in just 33 games to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second Team. The senior designated hitter finished the season with 13 multi-hit games including a 3-for-4 effort in a 13-6 win at Clemson featuring the first two homers of his career.

Kirven is coming off an outstanding junior campaign which saw him collect All-CAA Second Team honors after he batted .358 with two home runs and 12 RBI in league play. The 5-foot-10 backstop finishing the season with four homers, 18 RBI and a .299 batting average while gunning down 11 base runners.

Mershon returns for his junior season after batting .314 with four homers, 20 RBI and 10 doubles a season ago as the Cougars’ primary leadoff hitter. The 5-foot-11 infielder led the team with 11 stolen bases while accounting for one of Charleston’s program-record eight grand slams last season. He also ranked third on the team with 16 multi-hit games in 2021.

Northeastern has been selected as the favorite to capture the 2022 CAA regular season crown after earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament last spring. The Huskies received 62 points and six first-place votes in the 2022 preseason poll followed closely by UNCW with 59 points and three first place votes. Charleston is third with 48 points followed by Elon (43), James Madison (30), William & Mary (27), Towson (24), Delaware (18) and Hofstra (13).

2022 CAA BASEBALL PRESEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Northeastern (6 first‐place votes)            62

2. UNCW (3 first‐place votes)                         59

3. Charleston                                                      48

4. Elon                                                                   43

5. James Madison                                               30

6. William & Mary                                              27

7. Towson                                                             24

8. Delaware                                                          18

9. Hofstra                                                              13

2022 PRESEASON ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM

Player, School                                            Pos.                Cl.           Hometown

Matt Suggs, UNCW                                     C                      Jr.            Wilmington, N.C.

Brooks Baldwin, UNCW                            IF                    Jr.            Whiteville, N.C.

Danny Crossen, Northeastern                  IF                    Jr.            Cotuit, Mass.

Trotter Harlan, Charleston                   IF                    Jr.            Fountain Inn, S.C.

Cole Reynolds, Elon                                   IF                    So.           Clayton, Del.

Max Viera, Northeastern                           IF                    So.           Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Ben Williamson, William & Mary           IF                    Jr.            Chantilly, Va.

Justin Cassella, Elon                                  OF                   So.           Bernardsville, N.J.

Jeff Costello, Northeastern                        OF                   Sr.           Lexington, Mass.

Chase DeLauter, James Madison            OF                   So.           Martinsburg, W.Va.

Alex Iadisernia, Elon                                 OF                   So.           Jackson, N.J.

Will Kennedy, Hofstra                               OF                   Jr.            Smithtown, N.Y.

Jack Cone, William & Mary                      UT                   Sr.           Fairfax Station, Va.

Tanner Steffy, Charleston                      DH                  Sr.           Chapin, S.C.

Ty Good, Charleston                                SP                   Jr.            Rock Hill, S.C.

Sebastian Keane, Northeastern               SP                    So.           North Andover, Mass.

Joe Savino, Elon                                          SP                    So.           Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

Cam Schlittler, Northeastern                   SP                    So.           East Walpole, Mass.

Hunter Hodges, UNCW                             RP                   So.           Wilmington, N.C.

Trevor Kirk, Elon                                       RP                   So.           Wake Forest, N.C.

CAA Preseason Co‐Players of the Year: Brooks Baldwin, UNCW and Cam Schlittler, Northeastern

Honorable Mention: Jared Kirven, C, Charleston; Joseph Carpenter, IF, Delaware; Joseph Mershon, IF, Charleston; Taber Mongero, IF, UNCW; Carson Bell, OF, James Madison; Dillon Lifrieri, OF, UNCW; Jake Dunion, DH, Delaware; Kyle Novak, DH, James Madison; Nick Janowicz, SP, Towson; Wyatt Scotti, SP, Northeastern; Lliam Grubbs, RP, James Madison

