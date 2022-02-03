SC Lottery
Child dies, 2 others hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash

The East Berkeley Fire Department said a single-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner Thursday has...
The East Berkeley Fire Department said a single-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner Thursday has killed one and injured two others.(East Berkeley Fire Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died Thursday in a Berkeley County crash that injured two others, firefighters say.

The crash happened on Old Cherry Hill Road in Moncks Corner, according to Cordesville Fire District Chief Perry Pickering, who said the information came from the East Berkeley Fire Department.

The driver, whom firefighters identified as the mother of two children in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries while the other child in the vehicle suffered critical injuries, Pickering said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

