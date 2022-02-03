The Citadel condemns graduate’s ‘racially-offensive’ social media post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel released a statement Thursday saying it will “not sit idly by and tolerate comments” of the type it says one of its own graduates posted on social media just two days into Black History Month.

On its website, the military college said an alumnus of the Citadel “fabricated an abhorrent fake news release” that appeared to come from The Citadel.

The school did not display a copy of the post, which appeared on Wednesday, or describe its specific content.

“While the post appeared in a private Facebook group and has since been deleted, it is important to publicly condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms, as they are completely opposed to our core values—Honor, Duty and Respect,” the statement read in part.

The school said every quote included in the fake post had been forged, adding, “the slanderous statements do not reflect the actual views of The Citadel or its leadership.”

