Crews rescue horse stuck in mud

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews say they rescued a horse who got stuck in mud Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say crews arrived just before 3 p.m. to the 600 block of Bachelor Hill Road north of Hendersonville and found the 28-year-old horse named Hogue stuck up to its chest.

Crews worked several hours cutting down trees, digging out mud and using a winch to free Hogue.

Colleton County Animal Services, the horse’s caretaker, owner and neighbor all assisted in Hogue’s rescue, who was able to walk under its own power after being freed.

Officials say the horse was evaluated by a veterinarian who gave Hogue a clean bill of health.

