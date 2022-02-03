SC Lottery
Crews respond to broken water main in West Ashley

The Charleston Water system says it is performing an emergency shutoff in West Ashley to repair a water main break.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System shut off water to a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday morning while they worked to repair a broken water main.

The shutoff affects the area of Magnolia Road between Sycamore Avenue to Highway 17, Live Oak Avenue, Hickory Street and Collingwood Avenue.

The work was expected to be complete by 1 p.m.

The Charleston Water System said the water would be safe to drink once service was restored but said customers in the area could clear any discolored water by running their cold taps for five minutes.

If the water did not clear after that, those customers should call the utility at 843-727-6800.

