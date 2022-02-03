SC Lottery
Elementary school being evacuated because of nearby outside fire

Firefighters on Johns Island are responding to an outside fire that prompted the evacuation of...
Firefighters on Johns Island are responding to an outside fire that prompted the evacuation of Angel Oak Elementary School.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An outside fire prompted the evacuation of an elementary school on Johns Island Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area of Rio Vista Lane, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Firefighters say the outside fire “involves structures” along Rio Vista Lane.

St. Johns Firefighters say the Charleston County School District is evacuating Angel Oak Elementary School as a precaution.

“There is no threat to student safety,” the fire department said in a post on Twitter, adding the evacuation is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Angel Oak students are moving to St. John’s High School at this time due to a brush fire near the school’s property....

Posted by Angel Oak Elementary on Thursday, February 3, 2022

A Facebook message from the school states students are moving to St. John’s High School.

“Please do not attempt to come to either school now to pick up your student as Chisolm Road is shut down,” the post states.

There was no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

