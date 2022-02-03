SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love interests hoping to start a relationship.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is urging people to be mindful of scammers who pose as people looking for a long-term relationship so they can prey on victims.

As the scammers get closer to their would-be victims, they begin trying to persuade them to send money or buy them gifts.

The Columbia field office of the FBI sent out the warning Thursday ahead of Valentine’s Day, saying that in 2020, complaints filed with the agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center showed victims lost more than $281 million to romance scams.

South Carolinians reported losses of more than $4.4 million that year.

The schemes affect victims from all demographics, but elderly women are often the most targeted, FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler said.

The FBI offered the following warning signs to help identify a possible romance scam:

  • Immediate attempts to communicate by email or messaging services outside of a dating site
  • Claims to be from the U.S. but is currently living or traveling abroad
  • Claims that being introduced was “destiny” or “fate”
  • Reports a sudden personal crisis and pressures you to provide financial help
  • Disappears suddenly from a site, but reappears under a different name
  • Asks for money, goods, or other types of financial assistance without having met in person

The best defense against romance scams is education and awareness.

  • Never send money to someone you meet online, especially by wire transfer.
  • Never give someone your banking or credit card information without verifying a recipient’s identity.
  • Never share your Social Security Number or other personally identifiable information with someone who does not need to know the information
  • Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.
  • Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.
  • Go slowly and ask the other person lots of questions.

If you believe you are the victim of such a scam, report the activity to the FBI at their complaint center.

You should also contact your bank if you discover fraudulent or suspicious transactions and also report the activity to the website or application where the contact first began.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

Neil deGrasse Tyson will take you on a fiction fact-check in his “An Astrophysicist Goes to the...
Neil deGrasse Tyson to appear at Charleston Gaillard Center on Feb. 10
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Senate set to take up bill to allow governor to remove school board members at will
These are the initiatives proposed strategies to help families and businesses during this time...
One Region Roadmap initiative enters final stages
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Rapid Transit System gets federal grant money