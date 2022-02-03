SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Summerville Police respond to crash involving motorcycle, roadway closed

Police reported the closure shortly before 11 a.m. on its Twitter feed, asking drivers to...
Police reported the closure shortly before 11 a.m. on its Twitter feed, asking drivers to “please be patient while officers work the scene.”(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police said a serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed Ladson Road at Dorchester Road.

Police reported the closure shortly before 11 a.m. on its Twitter feed.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch confirmed the crash involves a motorcycle, adding the road is expected to be closed until around noon or perhaps longer.

The message asked drivers to “please be patient while officers work the scene.”

It was not immediately clear how many other vehicles were involved or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

Communities in Schools of South Carolina says it will receive a portion of a $2.5 million...
Multi-million-dollar gift to help struggling South Carolina students stay in school
Source: CBS News
VIDEO: Communities in Schools announces $133.5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
Engineers will use $465,000 on small projects and fish lock maintenance on the Cooper River...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District to receive $21M from infrastructure bill
Neil deGrasse Tyson will take you on a fiction fact-check in his “An Astrophysicist Goes to the...
Neil deGrasse Tyson to appear at Charleston Gaillard Center on Feb. 10