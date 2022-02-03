FIRST ALERT: Summerville Police respond to crash involving motorcycle, roadway closed

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police said a serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed Ladson Road at Dorchester Road.

Police reported the closure shortly before 11 a.m. on its Twitter feed.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch confirmed the crash involves a motorcycle, adding the road is expected to be closed until around noon or perhaps longer.

The message asked drivers to “please be patient while officers work the scene.”

It was not immediately clear how many other vehicles were involved or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

