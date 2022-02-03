Former public defender settles employment discrimination lawsuit for $605k

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County Public Defender’s Office employee has settled his federal discrimination lawsuit against the county and Circuit Public Defender Ashley Pennington, for $605,000.

In a 2015 lawsuit, Ex-assistant. public defender Beattie Butler claimed retaliation for freedom of speech, discrimination, defamation, breach of contract, and denial of due process after he was fired by Pennington in October 2014.

At the time he was undergoing aggressive treatment for metastatic rectal cancer.

Beginning in 2007, Butler claimed he noticed several examples of “serious misconduct” by prosecutors in the courtroom, but in attempting to alert Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office, he was ordered to back down several times by his former boss.

During one instance, according to court documents, Pennington told Butler something to the effect of “filing grievances isn’t how I do business, and I’m the boss.”

Pennington says the settlement involved an agreement that there was no fault on either party, and it ended what would have been a long and extensive litigation.

We have reached out to Butler through his lawyer but have not heard back.

The settlement is covered by both the state’s insurance fund and Chubb North America insurance.

Last month, Butler received at least $285,000 funded, in part, by taxpayer money.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.