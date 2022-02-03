SC Lottery
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.
By WFOR Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIAMI (WFOR) - A South Florida grandfather and his 11-year-old grandson tried magnet fishing for the first time in a Miami canal and reeled in two sniper rifles.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, dropped a five-pound magnet in a Miami canal during a weekend fishing trip. The two reeled in two pounds of scrap metal and 40 pounds of gun: two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles.

The guns were not loaded, and they didn’t find any ammunition.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles and two pounds of scrap metal while magnet fishing in a Miami canal.(Source: Duane Smith, WFOR via CNN)

“It’s total beginners’ luck,” Smith said.

He was able to clean up the guns, which were covered in shrink wrap, once the two got home.

“Then, I noticed that the serial numbers were gouged out, and at that point, they became illegal for me to possess and we notified the police,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.

Allen says this find is part of his mission to do good.

“Capturing guns and saving the world, which means picking up garbage,” the 11-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Smith says this lucky catch isn’t the only reason he hopes for many more fishing days to come.

“It’s been really special to do something outside that he [Allen] likes, so, something we both like that we can do together is icing on the cake,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

