SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hall helps Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. -- — PJ Hall scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Clemson hold off Florida State 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall sank 5 of 8 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket.

Nick Honor came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Clemson. Chase Hunter added 12 points, while reserve Naz Bohannon pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Bohannon’s jumper gave the Tigers a 57-46 lead with 14:27 remaining. The Seminoles (13-8, 6-5) chipped away at the lead until Caleb Mills’ basket cut their deficit to 67-64 with 6:22 left. Hall sank four straight free throws to push the lead to six with 1:15 to go and FSU never threatened again. Hunter’s layup was the final basket for Clemson. The Tigers scored just six points from there — all at the foul line.

Mills led Florida State with 16 points. RayQuan Evans scored 11. Florida State shot 48% overall and made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc (32%).

Clemson shot 52% overall and 40% from 3-point range. The Tigers came in third in the ACC with a 38.7% mark from distance. The Tigers had a 37-24 rebound advantage and outscored the Seminoles 32-24 in the paint.

Clemson travels to play Georgia Tech on Saturday. Florida State returns home to host Wake Forest on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

The Citadel Basketball
Slawson, Hunter lead Furman over The Citadel 102-83
CSU basketball
Jeffers carries Radford over Charleston Southern 64-52
Charleston Tabbed Third in CAA Preseason Poll, Five Nab Individual Honors
VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season