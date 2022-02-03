Jeffers carries Radford over Charleston Southern 64-52
Feb. 3, 2022
RADFORD, Va. -- — Josiah Jeffers had 10 points as Radford topped Charleston Southern 64-52 on Wednesday night.
Tai’Reon Joseph had six rebounds for Radford (7-14, 3-6 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules added eight rebounds.
Deontaye Buskey had 13 points for the Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Cheikh Faye added 12 points.
