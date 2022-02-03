SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry Rapid Transit System gets federal grant money

A plan to bring a 21-and a half mile Rapid Transit System to the Lowcountry, that has been in...
A plan to bring a 21-and a half mile Rapid Transit System to the Lowcountry, that has been in the works for years, has received a federal grant to help plan its future.(Lowcountry Rapid Transit)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring a 21-and a half mile Rapid Transit System to the Lowcountry, that has been in the works for years, has received a federal grant to help plan its future.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments received a $860,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to focus on the people living along the route as it goes into its second phase.

Sharon Hollis, the project’s manager, said the money will also be used to help develop areas near the bus stops but making sure people are not being pushed out of their homes.

“If a new development comes into the community, we don’t want housing to skyrocket, so the folks that live there have to live somewhere else,” Hollis said.

The planned route begins in Ladson on the fairgrounds site and ends on Line Street on the peninsula.

Hollis said one of the main things the council of governments wants to focus on is to make sure people living along the route are not priced out of their homes.

“There will be a plan developed out of this that will identify tools and strategies that the community can implement to ensure that affordable housing is along the corridor, that people can stay in their community, that multimodal infrastructure, that walkability, that bikability is in place in these station areas,” Hollis said.

The grant money will also be used to make sure people can walk to homes, businesses and entertainment venues within a half mile of each bus stop. It will also be used to get the public’s opinion to make sure it is done right.

“We need that community input and that community engagement, which this plan will help to support, to really inform what those policies need to look like and grow in a way the community wants to grow,” Hollis said.

A man who has lived in Summerville for 11 years said he gives the project a thumbs up.

“I believe with them remodeling the roadway,” Summerville resident Dylan said. “It would offer up a lot of great shop opportunities. Folk transiting to and fro can get off, refill.”

He also said college students will be using the route since some of the stops would include Charleston Southern University and Trident Technical College’s campus off Rivers Avenue.

However, he hopes people who use the bus can still live near these planned stops.

“Making sure the housing stays affordable, and that the shops that are put in are put in offer plenty of jobs and that not a single ounce of beauty will be touched,” he said.

Hollis said construction on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route will start in 2025, and they hope to finish construction by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

Palmetto Career Advancement is a non-profit training center. It will provide training,...
Working Wednesdays: Training center designed to help small businesses thrive will open this month
Authorities are searching for Kevin Laval Thompson whose vehicle was stopped this past Saturday...
Report: Authorities searching for man who fought deputy, threatened to shoot him with taser
On Wednesday, she was able to come home and surprise her daughter at Westview Elementary School.
Military mom surprises daughter at Berkeley County School
A former Charleston County Public Defender’s Office employee has settled his federal...
Former public defender settles employment discrimination lawsuit for $605k