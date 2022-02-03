Lowcountry Rapid Transit System gets federal grant money

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring a 21-and a half mile Rapid Transit System to the Lowcountry, that has been in the works for years, has received a federal grant to help plan its future.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments received a $860,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to focus on the people living along the route as it goes into its second phase.

Sharon Hollis, the project’s manager, said the money will also be used to help develop areas near the bus stops but making sure people are not being pushed out of their homes.

“If a new development comes into the community, we don’t want housing to skyrocket, so the folks that live there have to live somewhere else,” Hollis said.

The planned route begins in Ladson on the fairgrounds site and ends on Line Street on the peninsula.

Hollis said one of the main things the council of governments wants to focus on is to make sure people living along the route are not priced out of their homes.

“There will be a plan developed out of this that will identify tools and strategies that the community can implement to ensure that affordable housing is along the corridor, that people can stay in their community, that multimodal infrastructure, that walkability, that bikability is in place in these station areas,” Hollis said.

The grant money will also be used to make sure people can walk to homes, businesses and entertainment venues within a half mile of each bus stop. It will also be used to get the public’s opinion to make sure it is done right.

“We need that community input and that community engagement, which this plan will help to support, to really inform what those policies need to look like and grow in a way the community wants to grow,” Hollis said.

A man who has lived in Summerville for 11 years said he gives the project a thumbs up.

“I believe with them remodeling the roadway,” Summerville resident Dylan said. “It would offer up a lot of great shop opportunities. Folk transiting to and fro can get off, refill.”

He also said college students will be using the route since some of the stops would include Charleston Southern University and Trident Technical College’s campus off Rivers Avenue.

However, he hopes people who use the bus can still live near these planned stops.

“Making sure the housing stays affordable, and that the shops that are put in are put in offer plenty of jobs and that not a single ounce of beauty will be touched,” he said.

Hollis said construction on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route will start in 2025, and they hope to finish construction by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.