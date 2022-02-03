SC Lottery
Military mom surprises daughter at Berkeley County School

On Wednesday, she was able to come home and surprise her daughter at Westview Elementary School.
On Wednesday, she was able to come home and surprise her daughter at Westview Elementary School.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County elementary school student’s birthday wish is coming true, getting to celebrate the day with her mom.

Carla Brown has been deployed for the past six months.

On Wednesday, she was able to come home and surprise her daughter at Westview Elementary School.

“She had said that she didn’t want a birthday party,” Brown said. “That she didn’t have friends like that. We moved out here back in November, but she would rather spend the day with me.”

Brown works in the United States Air Force and has been traveling between Qatar, Germany, Las Vegas and pretty much every time zone in between.

“During the deployment, we were the base, the first base to take in the Afghanistan refugees, and so seeing all the kids and their families, they didn’t know how the rest of their days or even their lives would be,” Brown said. “So knowing I had my kids back at home safe and sound that I would see them, they were going to have a roof over their head and food to eat it made me feel very blessed.”

