Multi-million-dollar gift to help struggling South Carolina students stay in school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities in Schools of South Carolina says it will receive a portion of a $2.5 million donation from a philanthropist that will help students overcome obstacles that keep them from learning.

The organization confirmed Thursday it received a gift of $2.5 million to support its work in helping students struggling to succeed in the classroom.

The gift is part of a $133.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to the Communities in Schools Network and national office. Forty affiliates of the 110 organizations in the CIS Network, including the South Carolina chapter, were direct recipients, spokesperson Jennifer Harris said.

“Our goal is to bring the CIS model to every one of the 650 Title I-eligible schools in South Carolina,” CISSC President & CEO, Jamie Cooper said. “Currently, we operate in 34 schools, supporting 20,000 students – so we still have a long way to go, and we will need ongoing support to reach the nearly half a million students across our state who are living in poverty.”

In the 2020-2021 school year, 99.7 percent of students enrolled in CISSC’s programs remained in school, with 95 percent of K-11 students being promoted to the next grade, and 97 percent of seniors graduating or receiving a GED.

In January 2021, Communities In Schools affiliates in Charleston, the Midlands and Greenville areas merged to form Communities In Schools of South Carolina. The merger was designed to strengthen, deepen, and grow CISSC’s impact statewide, Harris said.

This strategic direction focuses on strengthening the organization’s existing infrastructure and programming; deepening its impact in the communities it already serves; and growing into more rural areas of the state while also expanding efforts to support CIS alumni in the next chapter of their lives. CISSC plans to use this investment to support the “strengthen” component of its work, while focusing additional public and private investments to support the “deepen” and “grow” strategic initiatives.

Their school-based staff works in partnership with teachers and parents to help address the non-academic needs of students. CISSC coordinates with schools and local service providers to meet those needs and provide critical resources, like food, housing, healthcare, counseling, and access to remote technology so that students and educators can focus on academics.

By identifying the challenges for students in their personal lives, CISSC staff helps to empower students to move beyond the barriers they face in the school building and in the community.

“Today is an important day for students who are underserved, under-resourced, and in need of supports to build a brighter future,” Communities In Schools National Office President and CEO Rey Saldaña. “This unrestricted gift allows us to combat the inequities in public education and reimagine the way schools operate and show up for all students.”

Saldaña confirmed the announcement during Thursday’s edition of “CBS Mornings.”

Scott has given away billions of dollars since 2020, following her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, CBS News reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.