Neil deGrasse Tyson to appear at Charleston Gaillard Center on Feb. 10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - What do some of your favorite films and television shows get right and what do they get wrong when it comes to science?

Neil deGrasse Tyson will take you on a fiction fact-check in his “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies - The Sequel” on Feb. 10 at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

The one-night-only show will look at a range from “The Wizard of Oz” to “Mary Poppins” to “Game of Thrones” and will even include classics you may not have realized had any science in them at all.

Tickets for the event are available at the Charleston Gaillard Center website.

For five seasons, beginning in the fall of 2006, Tyson appeared as the on-camera host of PBS NOVA’s spinoff program, “NOVA ScienceNOW,” which is an accessible look at the frontier of all the science that shapes the understanding of our place in the universe.

He was born and raised in New York City where he was educated in public schools clear through his graduation from the Bronx High School of Science. Tyson went on to earn his Physics degree from Harvard and his PhD in Astrophysics from Columbia.

Tyson was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 2001 to serve on a twelve-member commission that studied the Future of the U.S. Aerospace Industry. The final report was published in 2002 and contained recommendations (for Congress and for the major agencies of the government) that would promote a thriving future of transportation, space exploration, and national security.

In 2004, Bush appointed Tyson to serve on a nine-member commission on the Implementation of the United States Space Exploration Policy, dubbed the “Moon, Mars, and Beyond” commission. This group navigated a path by which the new space vision can become a successful part of the American agenda.

The head of NASA appointed Tyson to serve in 2006 on its prestigious Advisory Council, which guides NASA through its perennial need to fit ambitious visions into restricted budgets.

In February 2012, Tyson released his tenth book, containing every thought he has ever had on the past, present, and future of space exploration, “Space Chronicles: Facing the Ultimate Frontier.”

