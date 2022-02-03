One Region Roadmap initiative enters final stages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The One Region Roadmap initiative led by the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments was created to outline strategies based on the community’s input to develop a more resilient economy.

When COVID-19 hit, the initiative’s focus was on helping businesses and residents recover from the pandemic, but in addition, they have refocused on longer-term strategies to address underlying issues in the community.

Through surveys and focus groups they have been able to get input directly from the community on what issues are important to them. Through their research, they were able to put together a list of what they call eight regional dynamics. These are the initiatives proposed strategies to help families and businesses during this time of economic uncertainty. They include Infrastructure, affordability, economic momentum, equity, global fluency, quality of place, talent, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

One Region Chair, Dr. Kendra Stewart, is asking for the public to rate which strategy they should start working on first. The website launched this week for public input and will be open until February 20th.

“What we want people to do is review them and prioritize them,” Stewart said. “Help us understand what people in our community feel like are the most important things we need to be addressing as a community to move us forward economically and equitably.”

The initiative plans to bring its final product to the public sometime this spring.

