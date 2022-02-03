SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One Region Roadmap initiative enters final stages

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The One Region Roadmap initiative led by the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments was created to outline strategies based on the community’s input to develop a more resilient economy.

When COVID-19 hit, the initiative’s focus was on helping businesses and residents recover from the pandemic, but in addition, they have refocused on longer-term strategies to address underlying issues in the community.

Through surveys and focus groups they have been able to get input directly from the community on what issues are important to them. Through their research, they were able to put together a list of what they call eight regional dynamics. These are the initiatives proposed strategies to help families and businesses during this time of economic uncertainty. They include Infrastructure, affordability, economic momentum, equity, global fluency, quality of place, talent, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

One Region Chair, Dr. Kendra Stewart, is asking for the public to rate which strategy they should start working on first. The website launched this week for public input and will be open until February 20th.

“What we want people to do is review them and prioritize them,” Stewart said. “Help us understand what people in our community feel like are the most important things we need to be addressing as a community to move us forward economically and equitably.”

The initiative plans to bring its final product to the public sometime this spring.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One Region Roadmap enters final stages
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: More than 20 patients likely to be removed from MUSC’s transplant waitlist amid vaccine requirements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Rapid Transit System gets federal grant money
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Authorities searching for man who fought deputy, threatened to shoot him with taser