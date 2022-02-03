SC Lottery
Police arrrest man accused of lighting fires at library

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he lit two fires outside of a Charleston County Library branch last month.

The Charleston Police Department says Jason Scott, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson.

Officers say they responded to the St. Andrews library on Jan. 27 where a librarian informed them that a man approached the back of the library around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 24 and lit papers on fire on the sidewalk at the rear of the library. The fire went out and caused a blackened sidewalk.

A report states the man walked around to the front of the library and lit a second fire that also went out on its own causing a charred sidewalk.

Scott was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

