Police: Car strikes four other vehicles after driver experiences medical situation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a car struck four other vehicles after the driver experienced a medical situation on James Island Thursday afternoon.

Viewers reported that it happened in the area of Folly Road near Lowe’s.

According to police, the driver of one car experienced a medical event which caused the vehicle to go into oncoming lanes and strike the other vehicles.

Police said the driver who experienced the medical event was the only person transported to the hospital.

