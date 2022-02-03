SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Car strikes four other vehicles after driver experiences medical situation

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a car struck four other vehicles after the...
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a car struck four other vehicles after the driver experienced a medical situation on James Island Thursday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a car struck four other vehicles after the driver experienced a medical situation on James Island Thursday afternoon.

Viewers reported that it happened in the area of Folly Road near Lowe’s.

According to police, the driver of one car experienced a medical event which caused the vehicle to go into oncoming lanes and strike the other vehicles.

Police said the driver who experienced the medical event was the only person transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville

Latest News

Berkeley High School has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation in the area...
Berkeley High School placed on lockdown due to police investigation in the area
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Troopers working multi-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
Firefighters on Johns Island are responding to an outside fire that prompted the evacuation of...
Johns Island brush fire prompts evacuation at nearby elementary school