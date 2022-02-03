SC Lottery
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood

North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police confirmed one person has been wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Ranger Drive where witnesses reported a large police presence and part of the roadway blocked off with crime scene tape.

The victim did not suffer a fatal injury, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

