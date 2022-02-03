Portion of Rifle Range Road shut down after vehicle roll over

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police say a portion of Rifle Range Road is shut down following a vehicle roll over.

Authorities say the road is shut down between Hamlin Road and 6 mile Road.

“Traffic on Rifle Range heading south is being directed onto Hamlin Road and traffic heading north on Rifle Range in being directed onto 6 mile Road,” police officials said.

