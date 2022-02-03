SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly. The recall, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. They're all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

They’re all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will tighten the nuts.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
DOT aims to make US roads safer
DOT aims to make US roads safer
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern