Report: Authorities searching for man who fought deputy, threatened to shoot him with taser

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Authorities are searching for Kevin Laval Thompson whose vehicle was stopped this past Saturday in the North Charleston area for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office said he ran after drugs were found in the vehicle during a search.

“The suspect fought and threatened a deputy before eventually evading capture,” CCSO officials said.

A report on the incident states that Thompson attempted to grab the deputy’s taser and threatened to shoot him.

According to investigators, 165 grams of marijuana and a firearm were found during a thorough search of the vehicle.

“Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigation begins with traffic stop

On Saturday in the area of Highway 78 and Ingleside Road, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape with dark window tint and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. He spoke to the driver, identified as Thompson, who said there was nothing in the car.

The deputy said he saw a large quantity of marijuana in the area of the steering wheel, and when he told Thompson to turn around and put his hands behind his back, Thompson took off running into a nearby marsh.

A report states the deputy chased and jumped on Thompson’s back after the suspect tripped and fell.

When the deputy told the suspect to put his hands behind his back, the sheriff’s office said Thompson attempted stand up and actively resisted, so the deputy gave “body strikes” to Thompson in order to get him to comply.

The deputy reported that Thompson then tossed him off his back and attempted to run again.

Kevin Laval Thompson (CCSO)

When the suspect turned towards the deputy, the deputy said he fired one round from his taser, but missed and Thompson started to flee but tripped again. The deputy said he then jumped on his back and gave another round of “body strikes.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then got to his feet and proceeded to grab the deputy’s taser and gain control of the weapon. The deputy reported that the suspect then yelled at him that he was going to shoot him.

The deputy said when he gave multiple commands to the suspect that he would be shot, the suspect released the taser which the deputy attempted to fire but was broken.

A report states the deputy attempted to follow the suspect in the woods but stopped since he lost sight of him. K-9 units as well as an air unit responded to attempt to locate the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.