Residents concerned over removal of multiple grand trees on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals- Site Design held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the removal of multiple grand trees.

There was a request to allow to removal of eight grand trees in the area of 1455 Folly Road.

According to the meeting’s agenda packet, the western portion of the site is proposed to be a multi-building self-storage facility, while the eastern portion will remain undeveloped at this time.

Also on James Island, there was a request for an “after-the-fact special exception” to allow the removal of one grand tree on Central Park Road. In other words, a grand tree has already been removed without a permit.

According to the City of Charleston, any tree 24 inches or greater in diameter at breast height excluding pine trees or Sweet gums are protected grand trees. On commercially zoned properties like apartment buildings and retail and industrial spaces, all trees that are 8 inches in diameter or greater are protected.

“The growth that we’re experiencing, you know you’re not going to stop growth. It’s going to happen. We have limited land area left in the city corporate limits, we have certain zoning in place. We’re trying to meet a balance, but it’s a really tough thing day to day,” said Eric Schultz, principal planner for the zoning division of the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

Schultz said he received over two dozen emails from people concerned about tree removal before the meeting. One of those people was James Island Resident Franny Henty.

“We need to protect these trees. We really do, because that’s a part of infrastructure. They really are,” Henty said.

Professor Phil Dustan, biology professor at the College of Charleston, says it’s time to start appreciating our trees, because they protect us. He said we’re experiencing a “slaughter” of forests in our area.

“Trees protect us from storms, they protect us from hurricanes, they protect us from flooding, they’re a necessary part of our infrastructure,” Dustan said.

Schultz said they’re under “tremendous” development pressure in the Charleston area.

“We take trees very very seriously. It’s not like we’re allowing trees to come down willy-nilly,” Schultz said.

