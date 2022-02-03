SC Lottery
SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice

A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly in agreement.
A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly in agreement.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A school choice bill in South Carolina has lawmakers, teachers and school administrators mostly in agreement.

The bill would require every school district in the state to offer some type of program to send children to a school outside their zoned areas.

It also would allow children to go to a school in a different district.

A Senate subcommittee rekindled the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.

The bill puts some limits on choice — schools, classes and programs can’t get overcrowded and choice students would have to find their own transportation.

Senators in the subcommittee didn’t vote on the bill Wednesday, saying they want to make some tweaks first.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

