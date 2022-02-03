SC Lottery
SC reports more than 5K new COVID cases

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 5,136 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the fifth straight day cases were below 10,000.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 5,136 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the fifth straight day cases were below 10,000.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 3,284 confirmed and 1,852 probable cases.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County13310143
Berkeley County11765182
Charleston County224148372
Colleton County20424
Dorchester County110112222
Georgetown County244165
Williamsburg County142438

The data also included 137 deaths, 107 of which were listed as confirmed and 30 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 11 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County011
Berkeley County303
Charleston County213
Colleton County101
Dorchester County303

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,101,470298,8061,400,276
Total Deaths13,5032,24115,744

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



