SC reports more than 5K new COVID cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 5,136 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the fifth straight day cases were below 10,000.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 3,284 confirmed and 1,852 probable cases.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|133
|10
|143
|Berkeley County
|117
|65
|182
|Charleston County
|224
|148
|372
|Colleton County
|20
|4
|24
|Dorchester County
|110
|112
|222
|Georgetown County
|24
|41
|65
|Williamsburg County
|14
|24
|38
The data also included 137 deaths, 107 of which were listed as confirmed and 30 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 11 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|0
|1
|1
|Berkeley County
|3
|0
|3
|Charleston County
|2
|1
|3
|Colleton County
|1
|0
|1
|Dorchester County
|3
|0
|3
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,101,470
|298,806
|1,400,276
|Total Deaths
|13,503
|2,241
|15,744
