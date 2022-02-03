SC reports more than 5K new COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 5,136 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the fifth straight day cases were below 10,000.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 3,284 confirmed and 1,852 probable cases.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 133 10 143 Berkeley County 117 65 182 Charleston County 224 148 372 Colleton County 20 4 24 Dorchester County 110 112 222 Georgetown County 24 41 65 Williamsburg County 14 24 38

The data also included 137 deaths, 107 of which were listed as confirmed and 30 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 11 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 0 1 1 Berkeley County 3 0 3 Charleston County 2 1 3 Colleton County 1 0 1 Dorchester County 3 0 3

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,101,470 298,806 1,400,276 Total Deaths 13,503 2,241 15,744

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







