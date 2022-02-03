SC Lottery
Slawson, Hunter lead Furman over The Citadel 102-83

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- — Jalen Slawson had 17 points and Alex Hunter scored 16 and Furman beat The Citadel 102-83 on Wednesday night.

Joe Anderson chipped in 14 points, Marcus Foster 13 and Mike Bothwell 12 for Furman (17-7, 9-2 Southern Conference)

The Paladins piled up a season-high 63 points before halftime. The Paladins have won both their contests this season when topping the century mark in points.

Jason Roche scored 22 points, Stephen Clark scored 16 points and had five assists and Rudy Fitzgibbons, III scored 11 for the Bulldogs (9-12, 3-7).

