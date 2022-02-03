SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District to receive $21M from infrastructure bill

Engineers will use $465,000 on small projects and fish lock maintenance on the Cooper River...
Engineers will use $465,000 on small projects and fish lock maintenance on the Cooper River Rediversion Project in St. Stephen.(Sean McBride | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to receive $21 million in federal funding through federal infrastructure funding.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, provided $17.1 billion for Corps of Engineers civil works programs, projects and activities to address current and future water resource infrastructure needs.

The funding will go towards five projects in the area with $12.6 million going towards maintenance of the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway’s upland placement areas. The Charleston district says the project will raise the perimeter walls of the areas and allow for future maintenance dredging.

Other projects include a pair of dredging projects. The first is a $6.1 million project to dredge the Murrell’s Inlet federal channel and use the dredged material at the southern tip of Garden City Beach to provide storm damage risk reduction.

Another $2 million will be used to dredge Town Creek, south of McClellanville to benefit shrimp boat captains and ocean-bound vessels.

A project to restore 290 acres of cypress-tupelo forests in Dorchester County will use $99,000 to continue the planning, engineering and design phase of the project.

Engineers will use $465,000 on small projects and fish lock maintenance on the Cooper River Rediversion Project in St. Stephen.

“The IIJA will provide funding for a variety of projects overseen by the district,” Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander, Charleston District, said. “We are excited to work with these communities and our partners to deliver engineering solutions that address the current and future water resource infrastructure needs of South Carolina.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says, in total, the South Atlantic Division will receive $9 billion in funds to be distributed amongst its divisions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Latest News

Communities in Schools of South Carolina says it will receive a portion of a $2.5 million...
Multi-million-dollar gift to help struggling South Carolina students stay in school
Source: CBS News
VIDEO: Communities in Schools announces $133.5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
Police reported the closure shortly before 11 a.m. on its Twitter feed, asking drivers to...
FIRST ALERT: Summerville Police respond to crash involving motorcycle, roadway closed
Neil deGrasse Tyson will take you on a fiction fact-check in his “An Astrophysicist Goes to the...
Neil deGrasse Tyson to appear at Charleston Gaillard Center on Feb. 10