U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District to receive $21M from infrastructure bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to receive $21 million in federal funding through federal infrastructure funding.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, provided $17.1 billion for Corps of Engineers civil works programs, projects and activities to address current and future water resource infrastructure needs.

The funding will go towards five projects in the area with $12.6 million going towards maintenance of the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway’s upland placement areas. The Charleston district says the project will raise the perimeter walls of the areas and allow for future maintenance dredging.

Other projects include a pair of dredging projects. The first is a $6.1 million project to dredge the Murrell’s Inlet federal channel and use the dredged material at the southern tip of Garden City Beach to provide storm damage risk reduction.

Another $2 million will be used to dredge Town Creek, south of McClellanville to benefit shrimp boat captains and ocean-bound vessels.

A project to restore 290 acres of cypress-tupelo forests in Dorchester County will use $99,000 to continue the planning, engineering and design phase of the project.

Engineers will use $465,000 on small projects and fish lock maintenance on the Cooper River Rediversion Project in St. Stephen.

“The IIJA will provide funding for a variety of projects overseen by the district,” Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander, Charleston District, said. “We are excited to work with these communities and our partners to deliver engineering solutions that address the current and future water resource infrastructure needs of South Carolina.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says, in total, the South Atlantic Division will receive $9 billion in funds to be distributed amongst its divisions.

