Charleston police chief to return to work after life-saving cancer surgery

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds will return to his job after losing a leg to an aggressive form of cancer.

Reynolds released this statement about his treatment:

I want you to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support and prayers throughout my battle with cancer. I am also very grateful for the outpouring of kindness from community members, the faith community and all those who have stood with me and my family during this challenging time.

As you know, I was diagnosed with a very serious and rare form of cancer. I was treated by some of the world’s best surgeons at the MAYO clinic in Minnesota. However, I underwent a radical surgery and, in order to remove the cancer, the doctors had to amputate one of my legs. I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive.

Earlier this week, I began rehabilitation and look forward to returning to Charleston very soon. I am blessed to have your support and the backing of the men and women of the Charleston Police Department. All of your prayers have sustained me through this most difficult period and I am forever grateful.

I give praise to God for curing me of the cancer and I am excited to continue to serve as your Chief of Police. I am committed to serving the Charleston community and look forward to the opportunities ahead. I will keep you updated on my progress and look forward to seeing you soon.”

The department notified its officers of the news before the city released it to Charleston-area media outlets Friday afternoon.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg informed Charleston City Council of the news of Reynold’s “difficult but successful course of treatment” in a letter Friday.

“Like you, over these past four years, I’ve come to respect and admire Luther as a police professional, and to love him as a friend. He is, quite simply, one of the finest men I’ve ever had the honor to know,” Tecklenburg said. “And I truly believe that the remarkable courage and deep personal faith he’s shown in the face of this challenge will be an inspiration to our city for years to come.”

Tecklenburg said the city is “fortunate to have an extraordinary individual like Luther Reynolds leading our police department, and that we look forward to his return to Charleston, and to duty as our city’s chief of police.”

Reynolds announced he had been diagnosed with cancer in November and said he planned to undergo treatment. He did not release specifics about the type of cancer but said he had been diagnosed early in October.

The treatment plan called for surgery and chemotherapy, he said.

In a message to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston City Council, he said he planned to “confront this challenge head-on.”

In December, members of the Charleston Police SWAT team had their heads shaved as a show of solidarity with their chief and as part of a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Reynolds said he felt the love of the city and so many others.

“And I promise you it makes a difference,” he said. “It matters. It’s a big deal.”

The city has not yet said exactly when Reynolds is expected to return to his job.

