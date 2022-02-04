Cold front to bring rain, big drop in temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will sweep through the Lowcountry tonight bringing rain and a big cool down for the weekend. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid 70s inland, low 60s at the beaches. A strong southerly wind with drive wind gusts to 30 mph today. The chance of rain will increase from lunch time into the afternoon across inland areas with a line of rain approach the coast toward the evening commute. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. It looks like it will be a wet Friday evening but dry weather is expected to return by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. Early morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The cool weather will continue into Sunday with clouds returning ahead of a developing area of low pressure to our south. A few showers are possible late Sunday but it looks like most of the day will be dry.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm and Breezy. PM Rain Likely. High 77.

SATURDAY: Turning Sunny. Cooler. High 54.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy with Showers. High 52.

