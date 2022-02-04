College of Charleston routs William & Mary 84-61

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- — Brenden Tucker had 21 points as Charleston easily defeated William & Mary 84-61 on Thursday night.

Reyne Smith had 14 points for Charleston (12-9, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Dimitrius Underwood added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Burnham had 11 points.

Connor Kochera had 17 points for the Tribe (5-18, 4-6). Brandon Carroll and Ben Wight each had 10 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Charleston defeated William & Mary 74-73 on Jan. 25.

