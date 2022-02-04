College of Charleston routs William & Mary 84-61
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- — Brenden Tucker had 21 points as Charleston easily defeated William & Mary 84-61 on Thursday night.
Reyne Smith had 14 points for Charleston (12-9, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Dimitrius Underwood added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Burnham had 11 points.
Connor Kochera had 17 points for the Tribe (5-18, 4-6). Brandon Carroll and Ben Wight each had 10 points.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Charleston defeated William & Mary 74-73 on Jan. 25.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.