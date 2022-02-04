SC Lottery
Authorities investigating after man killed, another injured in Orangeburg Co. shooting

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are leading a homicide investigation in...
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are leading a homicide investigation in Orangeburg County after one man was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting.(Pexels)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are leading a homicide investigation in Orangeburg County after one man was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office say 42-year-old Stephan D. Harley of Bowman, SC died near the town of Bowman.

A report states that the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

State investigators said the shooting happened early Friday morning.

“SLED crime scene agents processed the crime scene to collect any potential evidence related to the shooting,” SLED officials said. “SLED regional agents were requested to lead the investigation by the Bowman Police Department.”

