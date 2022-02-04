SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School...
‘We’re being short-changed’ : Mayor blasts district’s treatment of N. Charleston students

Latest News

Despite January’s surge in omicron cases nationwide, the month’s job report shows employers...
US adds nearly half a million jobs in January
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
Doctors say they still consider the virus’ impact as “severe” but say the steep decline in...
MUSC: COVID-19 cases drop more than 40% in the Tri-County
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says