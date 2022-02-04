Groups bring awareness to Lowcountry ‘transit system crisis’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Transit equity day is celebrated in over 30 cities on civil rights activist Rosa Parks’ birthday. It’s in remembrance of Parks’ pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

The organization Best Friends of Low Country Transit and other groups are hosting events to bring awareness to what they are calling a transit system crisis. They will be doing socially distanced transit outreach at bus stops to share their goals for better transit in the Lowcountry this year.

Some of these goals include getting at least 10 more lighted and sheltered bus stops on the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority system. Support increasing CARTA Ridership by 30%. Get more middle school aged students on transit. Pushing the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line terminus back north to Lincolnville, near the Charleston County line.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project is a proposed 23-mile bus rapid transit system between Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville that would provide reliable travel, connect communities, and provide economic opportunities.

Best Friends of Lowcountry says the problem with the transit not reaching certain areas takes away the opportunity for people who need it to make choices regarding their employment, healthcare, and more.

Executive Director of Best Friends Low Country Transit, William Hamilton, explained that transit is a part of people’s everyday life and it’s crucial for them to have better access to it.

“We made a promise to the people of the low country that when they stepped up and voted for that referendum that we would stick by this after that vote, and we would do everything humanly possible to make sure they got the transit system they were promised. I cannot promise that we will get that transit system,” Hamilton said.

In honor of Rosa Parks, Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit will continue to fight for transit equality in the low country.

