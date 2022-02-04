Harris Teeter provides access to free non-surgical N95 masks to help combat COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter officials say the grocery store will be serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting this week, customers can visit any local Harris Teeter store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last, and associates are also encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families.

“Harris Teeter is grateful to help our associates and loyal shoppers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Paige Pauroso, communications specialist for Harris Teeter. “We have many accessible stores across the southeast and invite our customers to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household, while supplies last.”

Here’s what customers should know:

Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.

In every Harris Teeter store with a pharmacy, simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.

To learn more about the importance of masking, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus

The CDC has guidance where you can learn how to properly put on and remove the non-surgical N95 mask

“Harris Teeter is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history,” said Casey Killough, Harris Teeter’s Director of Pharmacy and HBC. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.”

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointment at a local Harris Teeter pharmacy right now.

