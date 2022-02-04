Lawmaker applauds, thanks mayor for sending letter to Charleston Co. schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lawmaker has applauded and thanked North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey for writing a letter to the Charleston County School District asking for better treatment of the city’s students.

The letter, sent to the district on Thursday, made it clear the mayor and the city are upset with the school district.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-Charleston, Dorchester counties, said he and the mayor share similar opinions and have met to discuss the challenges they’re facing with the district.

“The process by which we got here hasn’t been the most transparent process,” Pendarvis said. “I think all involved will acknowledge that.”

Pendarvis, whose district includes North Charleston, says he and Mayor Summey want more communication from the Charleston County School District.

The mayor said North Charleston’s schools and students are being treated as second best in the letter, and he said the schools are underperforming and struggling.

Pendarvis said he has met with the district multiple times to ask for more transparency to make sure students aren’t left behind.

“Making sure that we’re on the same page and that we know what is going on simply because we care about students,” Pendarvis said. “We might have a different way of getting there and a different way of how we educate our students.”

In the letter, Mayor Summey also said North Charleston makes up 21% of the district’s property tax revenue, meaning the city plays an important part in the district’s finances.

However, the mayor said the city has not been treated equally compared to other areas.

He said in the letter, “Many of our school facilities are in shambles, enjoying few of the upgrades seen at schools in our neighboring municipalities. The city, its citizens and its businesses bear the brunt of financially supporting CCSD, all while being short-changed.”

In response to the mayor’s letter, CCSD Interim Superintendent Donald Kennedy said, “I feel confident that the Mayor, the CCSD Board Members, and District administration all share the goal of providing the best education possible for the children of North Charleston. We look forward to sitting down face-to-face with Mayor Summey and discussing these very important issues raised in his letter.”

Charles Tyler, the president of the tri-county National Action Network, works as a mentor at North Charleston High School.

He said the schools can get better, but they need help to get there.

“They need more resources at the school,” Tyler said. “I think the city can make the school much more better than what it is. They’re improving, but they can do more improvement if they get the finances and the resources.”

The mayor writes he is putting the district on notice that the city is upset with how the district has communicated and cooperated.

Mayor Summey is expected to talk about the letter Friday morning.

