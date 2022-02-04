MUSC: COVID-19 cases drop more than 40% in the Tri-County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say COVID-19 cases have dropped more than 40% in the Tri-County over the past week.

Doctors say they still consider the virus’ impact as “severe” but say the steep decline in cases is encouraging.

“It is good news, and I think it’s going to continue,” said Dr. Michael Sweat, MUSC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project leader. “There’s a real chance that it’s going to go back to where it’s almost nothing, like it was last June. And that could be sustained for months.”

But COVID isn’t over, Sweat said.

“It has gotten into the animal population,” Sweat said. “Once that happens, it gets very established, and just like with the flu, we get variations of it over time.”

But MUSC officials say for now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says evidence suggests that the risk of animals infecting humans is low, but more studies are needed.

Sweat said more variants are the concern.

“When we have this high level of transmission going on all over the world, it really amplifies the potential for a variant,” Sweat said. “It could be worse than the ones we’ve seen. It’s a gamble, like it is with the flu. From year to year, you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

