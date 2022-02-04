North Charleston police releases names of Community and Police Committee members

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department released the names of 18 people who will now be part of the department’s Community and Police Committee.

This new committee came after results of a racial bias audit were released in November of 2021. The members of North Charleston’s Community and Police Committee have backgrounds in all different areas.

Some are firefighters and college students, others work for non-profits and are civil rights activists.

They all have the same goal, which is to make relationships between the community and police officers better.

The department said these 18 people were either chosen by city council members or were asked by the North Charleston Police Chief to be on the committee.

The group will also work with the department’s lieutenants, majors, captains, the assistant chief, and deputy chiefs.

After results from the racial bias audit was released by the non-profit research organization CNA, concerns were raised about the department’s police presence in certain neighborhoods and over particular groups of people.

The department said forming this committee is a different strategy that may help the community better understand the roles of the North Charleston Police Department and how it operates.

In November 2021, Chief Reggie Burgess said he understands change is happening in North Charleston.

He added that if the community and law enforcement work together, they can make things better for people living in North Charleston.

The full list of committee members can be found below.

District 1 - Sean Corbett

District 2 - Mary McCune

District 3 - John Flinn

District 4 - Reginald Graham

District 5 - Christian Rainey

District 6 - Tannag Williams and Jeanaris Banister

District 7 - George Torres

District 8 - Matthew Brady

District 9 - Vimal Patel

District 10 - A.J. Davis and Ann Starzyk

National Action Network - Charles Tyler

United Black Men of Charleston County - Thomas Ravenell and Kevin Williams

Walter Scott Family - Anthony Scott

Turning Leaf (Turn 90) - Terrance Ferrell

Art Pot Hispanic / Latino Liaison - Martha Gomez

Charleston Southern University - Kelly Venning

