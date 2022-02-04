SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston police releases names of Community and Police Committee members

This new committee came after results of a racial bias audit were released in November of 2021.
This new committee came after results of a racial bias audit were released in November of 2021.(Live 5/File)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department released the names of 18 people who will now be part of the department’s Community and Police Committee.

This new committee came after results of a racial bias audit were released in November of 2021. The members of North Charleston’s Community and Police Committee have backgrounds in all different areas.

Some are firefighters and college students, others work for non-profits and are civil rights activists.

They all have the same goal, which is to make relationships between the community and police officers better.

The department said these 18 people were either chosen by city council members or were asked by the North Charleston Police Chief to be on the committee.

The group will also work with the department’s lieutenants, majors, captains, the assistant chief, and deputy chiefs.

After results from the racial bias audit was released by the non-profit research organization CNA, concerns were raised about the department’s police presence in certain neighborhoods and over particular groups of people.

The department said forming this committee is a different strategy that may help the community better understand the roles of the North Charleston Police Department and how it operates.

In November 2021, Chief Reggie Burgess said he understands change is happening in North Charleston.

He added that if the community and law enforcement work together, they can make things better for people living in North Charleston.

The full list of committee members can be found below.

  • District 1 - Sean Corbett                    
  • District 2 - Mary McCune
  • District 3 - John Flinn                        
  • District 4 - Reginald Graham
  • District 5 - Christian Rainey              
  • District 6 - Tannag Williams and Jeanaris Banister
  • District 7 - George Torres                  
  • District 8 - Matthew Brady
  • District 9 - Vimal Patel                      
  • District 10 - A.J. Davis and Ann Starzyk
  • National Action Network - Charles Tyler
  • United Black Men of Charleston County - Thomas Ravenell and Kevin Williams
  • Walter Scott Family - Anthony Scott
  • Turning Leaf (Turn 90) - Terrance Ferrell
  • Art Pot Hispanic / Latino Liaison - Martha Gomez
  • Charleston Southern University - Kelly Venning

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School...
‘We’re being short-changed’ : Mayor blasts district’s treatment of N. Charleston students
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults

Latest News

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds plans to return to his job after surgery for an...
Charleston police chief to return to work after life-saving cancer surgery
Harry Bancroft “Buck” Limehouse, Jr., the first man to serve as South Carolina Secretary of...
Charleston businessman, 1st SC transportation secretary Buck Limehouse dies
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey told reporters Friday he has "serious reservations" about...
Mayor: ‘We have serious reservations’ about Charleston Co. schools’ direction
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery