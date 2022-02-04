SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery

Officers say surveillance video shows a person attempting to rob Gaslite Liquors on Rivers...
Officers say surveillance video shows a person attempting to rob Gaslite Liquors on Rivers Avenue Tuesday evening.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to Gaslite Liquors on Rivers Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an attempted armed robbery.

Officers were able to recover images of the person from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Butler at 843-740-2866 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School...
‘We’re being short-changed’ : Mayor blasts district’s treatment of N. Charleston students
Firefighters on Johns Island are responding to an outside fire that prompted the evacuation of...
Johns Island brush fire prompts evacuation at nearby elementary school

Latest News

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey told reporters Friday he has "serious reservations" about...
Mayor: ‘We have serious reservations’ about Charleston Co. schools’ direction
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston Mayor expresses 'serious reservations' about Charleston Co. Schools' direction
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Mayor Keith Summey addresses concerns about Charleston Co. Schools' direction
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lawmaker applauds, thanks mayor for sending letter to Charleston Co. schools