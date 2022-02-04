Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to Gaslite Liquors on Rivers Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an attempted armed robbery.

Officers were able to recover images of the person from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Butler at 843-740-2866 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.