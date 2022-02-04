SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

READ: North Charleston mayor letter sent to the Charleston County School District

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School...
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School District’s interim superintendent raising concerns about how the district allegedly treats students in North Charleston.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School District’s interim superintendent raising concerns about how the district allegedly treats students in North Charleston.

Read his full letter below.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school

Latest News

The most expensive of 71 funding proposals for federal COVID-19 relief money being held by the...
Group seeking $43M in Charleston Co. School District COVID relief funds
Robert Bolchoz testifies before members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee in Columbia on...
Lawmakers advance Columbia attorney’s nomination for DHEC board chair
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day