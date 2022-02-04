SC reports more than 6K new COVID cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,009 new COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the sixth straight day cases were below 10,000.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Wednesday, and listed 4,231 confirmed and 1,778 probable cases.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|136
|60
|196
|Berkeley County
|133
|68
|201
|Charleston County
|222
|146
|368
|Colleton County
|20
|68
|88
|Dorchester County
|171
|77
|248
|Georgetown County
|27
|33
|60
|Williamsburg County
|8
|21
|29
The data also included 47 deaths, 23 of which were listed as confirmed and 24 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 13 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|0
|1
|1
|Berkeley County
|0
|1
|1
|Charleston County
|2
|1
|3
|Colleton County
|2
|0
|2
|Dorchester County
|3
|1
|4
|Georgetown County
|1
|0
|1
|Williamsburg County
|1
|0
|1
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,106,209
|300,724
|1,406,933
|Total Deaths
|13,527
|2,264
|15,791
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
