SC reports more than 6K new COVID cases

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,009 new COVID-19...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,009 new COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the sixth straight day cases were below 10,000.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,009 new COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the sixth straight day cases were below 10,000.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Wednesday, and listed 4,231 confirmed and 1,778 probable cases.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County13660196
Berkeley County13368201
Charleston County222146368
Colleton County206888
Dorchester County17177248
Georgetown County273360
Williamsburg County82129

The data also included 47 deaths, 23 of which were listed as confirmed and 24 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 13 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County011
Berkeley County011
Charleston County213
Colleton County202
Dorchester County314
Georgetown County101
Williamsburg County101

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,106,209300,7241,406,933
Total Deaths13,5272,26415,791

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



