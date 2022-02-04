SC reports more than 6K new COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,009 new COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the sixth straight day cases were below 10,000.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Wednesday, and listed 4,231 confirmed and 1,778 probable cases.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 136 60 196 Berkeley County 133 68 201 Charleston County 222 146 368 Colleton County 20 68 88 Dorchester County 171 77 248 Georgetown County 27 33 60 Williamsburg County 8 21 29

The data also included 47 deaths, 23 of which were listed as confirmed and 24 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 13 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 0 1 1 Berkeley County 0 1 1 Charleston County 2 1 3 Colleton County 2 0 2 Dorchester County 3 1 4 Georgetown County 1 0 1 Williamsburg County 1 0 1

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,106,209 300,724 1,406,933 Total Deaths 13,527 2,264 15,791

