SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Graniteville

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Graniteville Thursday night.

Deputies say they stopped a driver in a white pickup truck at Abear Street near Main Street in Graniteville at 11:22 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies approached the driver of the pickup, the driver sped away from the stop. Deputies pursued the pickup truck where the driver, described as a white male, stopped on Trolley Line Road near Morningside Drive.

Deputies say the driver got out of the truck armed with a shotgun where he attempted to carjack a passing motorist. When confronted by deputies, the suspect pointed his weapon at the deputies at which point they fired at the suspect. The suspect ran away after deputies fired towards him.

The suspect was later found by the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team hiding in a shed in the 3000 block of Seneca Ave, injured from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper left chest. He was transported in stable condition by Aiken County EMS to a Georgia hospital for medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and being handled by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Deputies say there were no other injuries reported.

