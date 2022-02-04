Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Orangeburg County Wednesday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 33 near Till Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2018 Ford SUV and 2018 Mercedes were traveling on Highway 33 when they collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan.

Lee says the passenger of the Nissan was killed in the crash. The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.