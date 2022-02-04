SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg Co. crash

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Orangeburg County Wednesday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 33 near Till Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2018 Ford SUV and 2018 Mercedes were traveling on Highway 33 when they collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan.

Lee says the passenger of the Nissan was killed in the crash. The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
Firefighters on Johns Island are responding to an outside fire that prompted the evacuation of...
Johns Island brush fire prompts evacuation at nearby elementary school
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School...
‘We’re being short-changed’ : Mayor blasts district’s treatment of N. Charleston students

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg Co. crash
A Lowcountry lawmaker has applauded and thanked North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey for writing...
Lawmaker applauds, thanks mayor for sending letter to Charleston Co. schools
VIDEO: $2.5 million coming to South Carolina
VIDEO: $2.5 million coming to South Carolina