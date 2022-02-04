Troopers: One killed after tractor trailer crashes into SUV in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say one person was killed after a tractor trailer crashed into the rear of an SUV in Georgetown County.

It happened on Friday at 11:53 a.m. on US 701 near Eaddy Road.

According to troopers, a 2016 Ford SUV was stopped in traffic when a tractor trailer struck the rear of the SUV. The driver of the SUV died in the crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not identified the deceased.

