US adds nearly half a million jobs in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite January’s surge in omicron cases nationwide, the month’s job report shows employers added 467,000 new jobs.

Government officials say they were worried how COVID-19 would affect the labor force heading into the new year.

“We had a lot of concerns about what that would mean for the labor market,” says Heather Boushey, who is on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. “Caseloads were spiking just when this survey was out in the field. We worried that people might be losing their jobs or not at work.”

“But that’s not what we saw in [Friday’s] report,” Boushey says.

Additional data in the report from the U.S. Department of Labor show, however, an increase in workers leaving their jobs, in addition to nearly double the amount of people reporting they’re out of work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic.

These issues are just a handful the government says they’re working to tackle, in addition to ensuring the job growth doesn’t stop here.

“All of this I think points to the real need for us to be thinking about these policies on the supply side,” Boushey says. “How can we make sure that families have access to the care supports they need to go to work? How can we make sure our supply chains are functioning? Today’s report really reminds me of that larger policy agenda.”

