SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

US adds nearly half a million jobs in January

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite January’s surge in omicron cases nationwide, the month’s job report shows employers added 467,000 new jobs.

Government officials say they were worried how COVID-19 would affect the labor force heading into the new year.

“We had a lot of concerns about what that would mean for the labor market,” says Heather Boushey, who is on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. “Caseloads were spiking just when this survey was out in the field. We worried that people might be losing their jobs or not at work.”

“But that’s not what we saw in [Friday’s] report,” Boushey says.

Additional data in the report from the U.S. Department of Labor show, however, an increase in workers leaving their jobs, in addition to nearly double the amount of people reporting they’re out of work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic.

These issues are just a handful the government says they’re working to tackle, in addition to ensuring the job growth doesn’t stop here.

“All of this I think points to the real need for us to be thinking about these policies on the supply side,” Boushey says. “How can we make sure that families have access to the care supports they need to go to work? How can we make sure our supply chains are functioning? Today’s report really reminds me of that larger policy agenda.”

You can read the full jobs report here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released a letter sent to the Charleston County School...
‘We’re being short-changed’ : Mayor blasts district’s treatment of N. Charleston students

Latest News

FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
Doctors say they still consider the virus’ impact as “severe” but say the steep decline in...
MUSC: COVID-19 cases drop more than 40% in the Tri-County
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager