WATCH LIVE: N. Charleston mayor addresses school concerns, letter to Charleston Co. School District

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to address a scathing letter he sent to the Charleston County School District earlier this week during a Friday morning interview with Charleston media.

In the letter, addressed to Charleston County School District Interim Superintendent Donald Kennedy and CCSD Board Chair Dr. Eric Mack, he accused the district of treating North Charleston students as “second-best,” despite the fact that the district receives more than 21% of its property tax revenue from properties within the city limits.

“Many of our school facilities are in shambles, enjoying few of the upgrades seen at schools in our neighboring municipalities,” Summey wrote.

As a result, he said, the city, its residents and businesses “bear the brunt of financially supporting CCSD, all the while being short-changed.”

Summey also criticized district athletic facilities at North Charleston Schools. As an example, he referred to the new District IV stadium, which he said was “billed as a duplicate of the Wando stadium,” but that he said “fails in comparison.”

Summey said the purpose of his letter was to “put CCSD on notice” that he and North Charleston City Council are “extremely dissatisfied with the level of “cooperation and communication” from the district.

“Though my strong preference would be to improve CCSD’s service to the children of North Charleston, the city has reluctantly begun to investigate ways in which CCSD may be cast aside in favor of more competent management,” Summey wrote. “I have met with members of the legislative delegation about proposing the deconsolidation of CCSD.”

He said North Charleston would pursue that as an option of last result, adding that decision “actually lies in the hands of CCSD.”

The Charleston County School District released a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging their receipt of Summey’s letter.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt released the following statement on behalf of Kennedy:

We have received Mayor Summey’s letter. I feel confident that the Mayor, the CCSD Board Members, and District administration all share the goal of providing the best education possible for the children of North Charleston. We look forward to sitting down face-to-face with Mayor Summey and discussing these very important issues raised in his letter.

Summey ends the letter saying he looks forward to a Feb. 15 meeting and hopes “we can discuss how the current shortcomings can be remedied while remaining part of CCSD.”

